EAU CLAIRE — An intoxicated Augusta man caused two traffic crashes four miles apart, authorities say.
Sean A. Sambell, 39, 601 Colfax St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of fourth-offense drunken driving and a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.
Sambell is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on March 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy responded to a one-vehicle crash with injury just after 10 a.m. on Nov. 16 in the 11400 block of Highway B in the town of Drammen.
At the time the call came out about this crash, the deputy was on the scene of a hit-and-run crash about four miles away.
The victim of the hit and run described the vehicle involved as a brown Ford F-150 and gave the letters on the license plate.
When the deputy arrived at the scene of the injury crash, he noticed the involved vehicle was a 2006 brown Ford F-150 with a license plate bearing the same letters as the truck involved in the hit-and-run crash. The deputy determined the truck was involved in both crashes.
The truck was in the ditch resting against a culvert. When it went into the ditch, the truck narrowly missed a mailbox and power pole.
EMS personnel were tending to the driver who was identified as Sambell.
Sambell appeared unconscious but had the odor of intoxicants coming from his person. The deputy learned Goss had three prior drunken driving convictions and was restricted to a .02 blood alcohol content.
Based on the two crashes within a short period of time and within a short distance of each other, the deputy determined Sambell was under the influence of alcohol and his ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired.
Sambell was transported by ambulance to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital where a sample of his blood was taken and mailed to the State Crime Lab for testing.
Sambell was previously convicted of drunken driving in September 2004, October 2005 and March 2010, all in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the new felony drunken driving charge, Sambell could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.