EAU CLAIRE — A fight in the Eau Claire County Jail left one of the inmate combatants with a severe concussion, authorities say.
Adam M. Miller, 30, 5 Madison St., Chippewa Falls, and Trenton J. Wik, 33, of Eau Claire, were charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of battery by prisoners and assault by prisoners, respectively.
Signature bonds of $1,500 and $1,000 were set for Miller and Wik, respectively. As a condition of bond, both men were prohibited from making acts or threats of violence against anyone.
Wik returns to court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing while Miller returns to court June 28.
According to the criminal complaint:
Jailers discovered that Miller and Wik were engaged in a fight at 3:30 p.m. on June 1 in the program room of the special needs housing unit.
The incident was captured on the jail's camera.
Miller and Wik were sitting around a table playing cards with two other inmates when Wik pushed the table toward Miller and abruptly stood up.
Wik appeared to be animated and yelling at Miller as Wik moved toward him.
Wik walked toward Miller and punched him in the head.
Wik and Miller grappled with each other until Wik forced Miller into a wall.
Miller attempted to hold Wik's arms and legs as Wik repeatedly attempted to punch Miller in the head and body.
Miller broke free for a moment and threw several punches at Wik. But Wik grabbed hold of Miller again and continued to repeatedly punch him.
Wik shoved Miller, which caused the back of Miller's head to strike the wall.
Miller slid to the floor and appeared to be unconscious for several seconds.
Miller came to and then appeared to be yelling at Wik. Miller thrust his head forward and appeared to spit at Wik.
Miller then threw a chair toward Wik. Jailers then opened the door and removed Wik from the room.
Miller told authorities the next day that Wik got mad at him for losing the card game. Miller had bruising and swelling on his forehead, temples and upper lip. He also had a chipped tooth.
Miller was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was treated for a severe concussion and an injured nerve in his back.
Wik told authorities on June 4 that Miller was calling him names and being disrespectful.
Wik admitted to punching Miller several times but did not remember pushing him into a wall.
Wik said he got blood spatter on his jail uniform when Miller spit toward him.
Wik is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in June 2019 in Eau Claire County.