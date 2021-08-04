Sorry, an error occurred.
EAU CLAIRE — Authorities are looking for the vehicle and driver that injured a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night near Cleghorn.
Eau Claire County Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel responded to the crash at 8:45 p.m. on Highway HHI just south of Cleghorn.
Detective Sgt. Brian Trowbridge said the 25-year-old male bicyclist was traveling north on Highway HHI toward Cleghorn when he was struck from behind by a vehicle.
"It sounds like he heard the vehicle coming up from behind and went over as far as he could to the side of the road," Trowbridge said.
The vehicle clipped the bicyclist with the passenger side mirror and left the scene.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with significant, but non-life-threatening, injuries, Trowbridge said.
The bicyclist has a potential broken bone, he said.
Authorities believe the vehicle involved in the crash may be a 2019-2021 Lexus SUV or Toyota Land Cruiser. The vehicle is dark gray or silver metallic in color, authorities say.
At minimum, the vehicle will have a damaged passenger side mirror. "The majority of it was left at the scene, Trowbridge said.
The bicyclist doesn't know if the driver of the vehicle is male or female.
"The bicyclist didn't have a description of the vehicle," Trowbridge said. "By the time he was able to gather himself, the vehicle was gone."
Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver involved in the crash is asked to call the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office detective division at 715-839-5102.
To remain anonymous, information may also be provided online at eauclairecountycrimestoppers.org.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
