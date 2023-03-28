EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man assaulted a security guard at an Eau Claire hospital, police say.
Michael J. Meyer, 44, 2527 Sessions St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of bodily harm to a worker in a health care facility and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
A $2,000 cash bail was set for Meyer, which prohibits him from having contact with the hospital unless for an emergency situation.
Meyer returns to court May 2 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer met Monday with a security officer at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, who said Meyer came into the emergency department that day for no apparent reason.
Mayo staff asked Meyer if he needed to be admitted. Meyer said he did not need to be admitted but wanted to use the hospital’s phone.
When Mayo staff denied that request, Meyer began creating a scene by shouting and using profanity.
The security guard said he asked Meyer to go to the entryway to speak so they could be away from other hospital patrons. Meyer obliged but continued to shout and swear.
The security guard said Meyer then suddenly struck him in the nose with his palm. He said he pushed Meyer back and contacted police. Meyer left the area on foot.
The security guard said Meyer’s action caused him pain.
The police officer reviewed security footage of the incident. The footage showed Meyer and two security guards standing in the entryway when Meyer struck one of them in the face. It does not appear the security guard provoked or instigated the altercation.
A second police officer arrived and found Meyer on the 1800 block of Bellinger Street. Meyer told the officer he was at the hospital because he thought he had an appointment. Security guards told him he did not have an appointment and needed to leave.
At that point, Meyer said, a security guard walked up to him and placed his hand on him. Meyer said all he did was shove the security guard away before leaving the hospital.
At the time of this incident, Meyer was free on bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited him from committing any new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Meyer could be sentenced to up to six years in prison.