EAU CLAIRE — A Texas man broke into and stole items from vehicles parked in parking lots at UW-Eau Claire and in the town of Union and city of Altoona, authorities say.

Essa G. Demello, 26, of Lake Jackson, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft, three misdemeanor counts each of entry into a locked vehicle and criminal damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of theft and a misdemeanor count of carrying a concealed weapon.