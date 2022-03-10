Taylor
EAU CLAIRE — An Osseo man caught a trophy walleye on Lake Eau Claire while his state fishing and hunting privileges were revoked, authorities say.
Carson J. Taylor, 31, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of engaging in hunting, fishing or trapping during suspension or revocation.
The misdemeanor charge is a second offense within a five-year period, authorities said.
Taylor did not attend his initial court appearance on Thursday and Judge Michael Schumacher ordered a warrant for his arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
A warden with the state Department of Natural Resources learned on Feb. 4 that Taylor had recently caught a trophy walleye, measuring 26 inches, from the east side of Lake Eau Claire.
The warden was provided digital photos of Taylor posing with the large walleye.
The warden was aware that Taylor was fined $440 in March 2018 for a noncriminal ordinance violation of fishing after revocation, and that Taylor was still revoked of his fishing privileges.
The warden confirmed that Taylor had dropped the walleye off at an Eau Claire taxidermist for mounting.
The warden interviewed Taylor on Feb. 6, and he admitted to fishing several times during his period of revocation.
Taylor also admitted to catching a 26-inch walleye and showed the warden a picture of himself with the fish. Taylor said the walleye was caught around Dec. 23.
At the time of this incident, Taylor was free on a signature bond for a pending 2021 felony case in Eau Claire County. A condition of the bond prohibited Taylor from committing any new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charge, Taylor could be sentenced to up to three years in prison.
