EAU CLAIRE — A Saxon man engaged in a theft and gift card scheme that affected Scheels for thousands of dollars, police said.
Brian J. Barbano, 43, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of retail theft.
A warrant has been issued for Barbano's arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police investigated a retail theft that occurred Aug. 11 at Scheels at Oakwood Mall.
A man, identified as Barbano, was walking through the store pushing a stroller, which was covered and did not appear to contain a child.
Barbano selected several high-dollar baseball equipment items, valued at $1,403, and went to customer service to perform a no-receipt return of the items.
Barbano produced a Wisconsin driver's license for the return and was provided a store gift card for the total amount.
Barbano then selected a rifle night vision scope valued at $1,300 and a rifle base valued at $45.
Barbano concealed the scope inside the covered stroller. Barbano paid for the rifle base with the fraudulently obtained store gift card and left the store.
Barbano is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm in April 2021 in Ashland County.
If convicted of the felony retail theft charge, Barbano could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
