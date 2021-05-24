EAU CLAIRE — An Eleva man impersonated a law enforcement officer and threatened staff members at an Eau Claire tavern, authorities say.
The incident occurred just two days after the man was arrested for threatening employees at the same tavern, police said.
Dalton L. Bedward, 24, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with two felony counts of intimidation of a victim, a felony count of impersonating a peace officer, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and a misdemeanor count of bail jumping.
Bedward is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on June 10.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers were called to Wisco's Bar & Eatery, 1920 S. Hastings Way, on Jan. 21 on a report of Bedward making threats to employees.
The manager said a man called, identified himself as an Eau Claire police detective, and wanted to talk to a male employee.
The manager didn't believe the man was a police officer because he was speaking unprofessionally and didn't give any personal identifying information.
The man called back a second time. He again identified himself as a police officer and wanted information on the male employee.
When the manager didn't provide any information, the man threatened to come to Wisco's and cause harm to employees.
The caller ID listed the caller as Bedward.
The male employee said he also got a call from Bedward, who again identified himself as a police officer. Bedward, posing as an officer, told the male employee to drop his charges against Dalton Bedward.
Both the manager and male employee were concerned Bedward would continue to escalate the situation.
Police learned Bedward was arrested two days earlier for threatening staff at Wisco's Bar.
Bedward was charged criminally for that case. A condition of his signature bond was that he have no contact with Wisco's employees.
A police officer attempted to reach Bedward by phone multiple times, but Bedward would not return the calls.
If convicted of the felony charges, Bedward could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.