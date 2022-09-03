EAU CLAIRE — A Michigan man led area authorities on a high-risk high-speed pursuit with a stolen vehicle earlier this summer on Interstate 94 in Jackson and Eau Claire counties, authorities say.

Dontrail J. Taylor, 24, of Detroit, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eluding an officer and driving or operating a vehicle without the owner's consent, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com