ALTOONA — An Eau Claire man led police on a 100 mph pursuit on an Altoona highway, authorities say.
The man may have been under the influence of methamphetamine, police said.
John D. Young Jr., 31, 1137 Wedgewood Ave., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of attempting to elude an officer and misdemeanor counts of third-offense operating a motor vehicle under the influence, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
Young is free on a $3,000 signature bond, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Young returns to court May 19.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Altoona police officer was on patrol at 2:20 a.m. Saturday when he saw a blue car traveling eastbound on Hillcrest Parkway at a high rate of speed.
The officer activated his radar, which indicated the vehicle was traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph speed zone.
The officer attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of it.
Fifteen minutes later, the officer noticed the vehicle now traveling west on Hillcrest Parkway at 80 mph.
The officers activated his emergency lights and siren and followed the vehicle, which reached speeds exceeding 100 mph.
At Tenth Street West, the vehicle was driving in the middle of the two westbound lanes.
The vehicle then turned right onto the northbound on-ramp for U.S. 53 and pulled over.
The officer identified the driver as Young, who said he was driving 80 mph in a 45 mph zone because he thought someone was in trouble.
Young said he was traveling fast the second time because he believed his father was in danger.
Young said the vehicle belonged to his father.
A records check showed Young's driving status was revoked and he had an ignition interlock device requirement.
The officer searched Young and found two needles in his pocket. Young said he had injected himself with methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Young admitted he was impaired and failed field sobriety tests.
Young was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System for a blood draw.
If convicted of the felony charge, Young could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.