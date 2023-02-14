EAU CLAIRE — A Blair man engaged in a high-speed pursuit with police because he didn’t want to get caught with methamphetamine inside his vehicle, authorities say.

Christian M. Stenberg, 22, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer and possession of methamphetamine, and a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer.

