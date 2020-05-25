An Eau Claire man is accused of skipping on a restaurant bill and then leading authorities on three high-speed pursuits in busy rush hour traffic.
In one of the pursuits, police say, other motorists had to drive in the ditch or median on North Hastings Way to avoid the man.
David A. Marin, 27, 2736 Third St., was charged Friday in Eau Claire County Court with four felony charges: two counts of attempting to elude an officer and one count each of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and threat to a law enforcement officer.
Marin was also charged with misdemeanor counts of retail theft, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.
A $15,000 cash bail was set for Marin, which prohibits him from operating a motor vehicle.
Marin returns to court Tuesday, June 2, for a preliminary hearing.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called to Wiscos, 1920 S. Hastings Way, at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, for three people who failed to pay for their food.
Two of the subjects left and were last seen driving in a Dodge truck on the grass near the restaurant.
Marin, who was the driver, and a female passenger were in the truck.
Police spotted the truck, which traveled on Kirk and Fairfax streets.
Marin drove on the sidewalk part of the time and reached speeds of 50 mph. The posted speed limit is 30 mph.
Because of a female passenger and the amount of traffic in the area, the pursuit was terminated.
Police a short time later found the vehicle traveling on Omaha Street and Starr Avenue.
Marin reached speeds of 70 mph on Starr Avenue.
The second pursuit was terminated at Starr Avenue and Melby Street.
A police officer then located the vehicle driving at Michaud Street and Highway OO.
The female passenger was waving out the window and appeared to be in distress and asking for help.
Marin was driving north on Highway OO at speeds exceeding 95 mph. He then started to drive on North Hastings Way in Lake Hallie.
It was at this time when other drivers went into the ditch or median to avoid Marin’s truck.
A short time later, authorities were able to use a maneuver to stop the truck.
The female passenger jumped out of the truck and ran toward police officers.
Marin punched an officer as he was being removed from the truck.
The female passenger told police Marin picked her and her brother up to go to Wiscos to eat.
When Marin began to drive on the grass following the bill skip, the female passenger told Marin to stop the truck so she could get out.
Marin told the female passenger that she is “riding with me to the end.”
During the three pursuits, the female passenger said she told Marin at least a dozen times to stop so she could get out.
She said she was scared she was going to die because of how Marin was acting and driving.
If convicted of the felony charges, Marin could be sentenced to up to 13 years in prison.