EAU CLAIRE — A man made violent threats to a local sheriff's detective, attorney and clerk of courts staff, police say.

Dustin E. Hewitt, 28, of Waupun, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of threats to injure or accuse of a crime, two felony counts of terrorist threats, and a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer.

