EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man sexually assaulted a woman at a town of Washington motel, authorities say.

Joseph A. Seay, 39, 3219 E. Clairemont Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and possession of methamphetamine, two felony counts of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer.