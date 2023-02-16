EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man was found to have a Molotov cocktail in his vehicle following a report of a suspicious person, authorities say.

Travis N. Alix, 42, 1020 Hayden Ave., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of possession of Molotov cocktails and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

