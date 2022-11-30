6S4A0852.JPG

Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus speaks during Wednesday's press conference following completion of the investigation into Sheriff Ron Cramer's September death.

 Staff photo by Branden Nall

EAU CLAIRE — Authorities have released the results of an investigation into the September death of Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer.

In revealing Cramer died as a result of suicide, local law enforcement leaders sought to put a spotlight on the toll being in law enforcement takes and said the physical and mental well being of officers and other first responders is a top priority.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com