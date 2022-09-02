EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man was shot to death over $500 in drug money owed to a Milwaukee man, authorities say.

The man, Eddie Banks, 46, was shot in a vehicle outside a town of Washington motel on June 15 and his body was dumped in a ditch along a road in the town of Clear Creek, authorities said.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com