EAU CLAIRE — A man was injured when a truck driver drove recklessly into the back of a car that was backed up by traffic on Interstate 94, authorities say.
The man sustained two fractured vertebrae as a result of the crash, authorities said.
Kurt R. Stansbery, 47, of Aurora, Colo., was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of reckless driving causing great bodily harm. A $1,000 signature bond was set for Stansbery, which prohibits him from having contact with the man.
Stansbery returns to court Dec. 29.
According to the criminal complaint:
State troopers on Sept. 13 responded to a semi fire around mile marker 85 on I-94 in Eau Claire County.
While on the way to the fire, troopers learned there was also a crash that occurred in the traffic backup that was caused by the semi fire.
A trooper arrived to find a gray vehicle on the far right shoulder of the westbound lanes and two semis in the median of I-94.
A review of the crash scene indicated the gray vehicle was stopped behind traffic because of the semi fire ahead. Stansbery’s semi then rear ended the gray vehicle.
A witness who was traveling behind Stansbery said he never observed brake lights illuminate on Stansbery’s truck before the crash, which injured the driver of the gray vehicle.
Stansbery told a trooper he looked down at “something,” and then looked up and had no time to react to the stopped traffic ahead of him.
Stansbery also admitted he had one bottle of beer and that bottle was removed from the cab of his semi.
If convicted, Stansbery could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
