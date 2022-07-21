SUPERIOR — One of the victims in last week's fatal crash in Superior, which resulted in a felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle against an off-duty police sergeant, is from Eau Claire.
The Wisconsin State Patrol on Thursday identified the victim as Michael W. Evans, 23.
A 2-month-old infant also died in the crash, authorities said.
Gregory M. Swanson, a 15-year veteran of the Superior Police Department, was charged this week in Douglas County Court.
A $15,000 cash bail was set for Swanson, which prohibits him from having contact with the victims. He also cannot use or possess alcohol, or drive without a valid license.
According to the State Patrol and the criminal complaint:
The crash occurred at 1:15 a.m. Friday, July 15, on East Second Street in Superior.
The crash involved a 2008 Dodge Stratus, which was inoperable at the time of the crash. Evans was outside of the vehicle. The Stratus was occupied by a 24-year-old woman and her two children.
The Stratus was struck from behind by a 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan operated by Swanson, 42, of Solon Springs.
The woman and her two children were transported to a Minnesota hospital. One child was treated and released. The second child, a 2-month-old infant, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.
After striking the vehicle, Swanson drove to a gas station about four blocks from the crash scene. A witness told authorities Swanson got out of his vehicle with a six-pack of alcoholic beverages and threw them into a garbage can.
A Douglas County Sheriff's deputy noticed that Swanson's eyes were glossy and bloodshot. The deputy also detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Swanson.
Swanson said he had three drinks and did not see the vehicle in the right lane until he collided with it.
Swanson showed signs of impairment during field sobriety tests. He was taken to a hospital for a blood draw.
Swanson returns to court on Tuesday.
The State Patrol and Douglas County Sheriff's Office handled the initial investigation.
The state attorney general's office is acting as special prosecutor in the case.