EAU CLAIRE — A Fall Creek woman exposed her 18-month-old son to methamphetamine, authorities say.
Crystal L. Kendall, 35, was charged recently in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of neglecting a child.
A $2,500 signature bond was set for Kendall, which requires her to maintain absolute sobriety and comply with all directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.
Kendall returns to court Sept. 2.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire County Sheriff’s deputy and a social worker met with Kendall on May 21 and asked her about her last use of methamphetamine.
Kendall said she last used the drug in December 2018.
Kendall said she has smoked marijuana twice since being out of jail, which was before she got pregnant with her son.
Kendall said her child “is her world” and she takes her sobriety very seriously to ensure his safety.
Kendall said she “knows what meth does” and ensures that he is not around the drug.
Kendall said if she took a drug test, it would test positive for marijuana but nothing else. She then agreed to take a urine test.
The test occurred later that day at the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Kendall was visibly shaking and appeared to be nervous when she arrived.
Kendall said she was scared of what was going to happen and fearful that her son was going to be taken from her and given to his father.
Kendall disclosed that she recently used methamphetamine and was nervous that she would test positive for the drug.
Kendall said she does not use methamphetamine on a regular basis and did not start using again until her son was a year old. She was not able to give an estimate of how many times she used the drug in the past six months.
Kendall’s urine test was positive for the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamines, marijuana and morphine.
Kendall agreed to hair follicle testing of her son. She said she never used drugs around him.
On June 9, Kendall told her social worker she used meth about twice a week. She would use the drug while in her vehicle. She said she would never use drugs when her child was in her care.
Her child’s hair follicle test was positive for the presence of methamphetamine and marijuana.
Kendall is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. She was convicted of a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver in October 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted, Kendall could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.