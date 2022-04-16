EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona woman put her grandmother at risk by improperly providing proper care as her caretaker, authorities said.
Danielle L. Frazier, 28, 1703 Garfield Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of recklessly subjecting an individual at risk to abuse and disorderly conduct.
Frazier is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on May 26.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers were called Jan. 7 after Altoona police found the elderly woman at her residence with soiled clothing and sores under her arms. The woman said she had only eaten crackers and butter for several days because that is all she could reach.
The woman said Frazier, who is her granddaughter, would not let her come out of the room.
During an interview with police on Jan. 8, Frazier said she is her grandmother's caretaker but is not able to give her the care she requires.
Frazier said she didn't know how to find another place for her grandmother.
Frazier said she didn't know what she had to do to help her grandmother. Frazier said she has three children and a full-time job.
Police asked Frazier if she had spoken with the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services and she said she didn't have the time to have done that.
Frazier said her grandmother wanted to get out of the nursing home so she brought her to her home to take care of her. But Frazier said caring for her grandmother is just too much for her to do now.
Frazier said her grandmother didn't tell her the extent of the care that was needed.
Frazier said her grandmother is confined to a wheelchair and can't walk or stand by herself. Frazier said her grandmother needs 24-hour care.
Authorities spoke with the grandmother at an Eau Claire hospital on Jan. 19. The elderly woman said she moved in with her granddaughter in March 2021 and that her level of care was good for several months. But Frazier got a job in December and had her third child.
The woman said Frazier was basically not doing anything for her in the few weeks leading up to Jan. 7. She said she ate mostly crackers and butter from Jan. 1 to Jan. 7 and did not want to return to Frazier's residence.
After Dec. 1, the woman said Frazier checked on her a couple times a week.