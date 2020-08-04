EAU CLAIRE — During the early 1990s, Rick and Mary Jurmain watched a PBS TV program on the tools used to teach teenagers about the responsibilities of raising a baby.
Newly parents themselves, the Jurmains were skeptical that toting a raw chicken egg or flour sack around school hallways gave students any lesson beyond simply not dropping them. When Rick Jurmain dismissed the exercise as way too simplistic, his wife lightheartedly challenged the engineer to do better.
A few weeks later, just laid off from his job in the aerospace industry, Rick Jurmain remembered his wife’s comment and began tinkering in the garage at their home in California.
He created a doll that mimicked the occasional crying fits that babies have, and in the process birthed a company that is now marking the silver anniversary of its flagship product.
“It’s really a true garage start-up success story,” said Timm Boettcher, president and CEO of Realityworks, which has been based in Eau Claire since 1996.
This summer the company is celebrating 25 years of the first sale of its baby simulators, originally called Baby Think It Over, but later rebranded as the RealCare Baby.
Since its introduction to the market, Realityworks estimates that 10 million people have learned how to care for an infant using the company’s products.
The robotic babies are currently in use in more than 32,000 educational and social service organizations, according to Realityworks.
Eau Claire public schools are among them. Seventh-grade students at Northstar Middle School take home RealCare Babies for a weekend as one piece of the school’s health curriculum.
When the students return to school on Monday morning, teacher Scott DeRusha said they’re usually tired from a weekend of feedings, diaper changes and tantrums.
“They are all very happy to no longer have the child in tow,” he said.
The simulation is intended to impress upon them the huge responsibility it is to care for an infant, DeRusha said, and also some empathy for those who become parents.
“It also allows them to see what adults went through caring for them,” the health teacher said.
In addition to students in middle and high schools that go through the short-term simulations in child-rearing, Boettcher said RealCare Babies also are used at nursing schools and other places where child care is taught.
Now in its ninth generation, the baby simulators have grown increasingly sophisticated.
The original version would occasionally emit a crying sound, which could be stopped when a student inserted a key into the back of Baby Think It Over.
Features added in subsequent generations gauged how much time a baby was held, simulated diaper changes and required that they be burped after feedings.
As it became increasingly lifelike, the company renamed the product as the RealCare Baby in the mid-2000s.
“It continued to evolve to what we have today where it pretty much monitors everything,” said Boettcher, who has been with the company for 22 years.
The latest model — the RealCare Baby 3 — even has sensors to record the air temperature and determine if it is wearing clothes suitable for that weather.
After students are done caring for the baby, a detailed two-page report is downloaded from the device to a computer, allowing teachers to discuss the results with students.
The Jurmains invented the Baby Think It Over in 1993 while they lived in San Diego, but moved the company they founded to Eau Claire in 1996 to be closer to Mary’s relatives.
Boettcher became company president after the Jurmains stepped away from day-to-day operations of the business in 2005.
RealCare Babies continue to be engineered, developed and assembled in Eau Claire where a good portion of the manufacturing is also done for them, Boettcher said.
Realityworks now has a host of other educational products for a variety of different skills and trades, but Boettcher said the RealCare Baby built the company’s reputation and remains a cornerstone of its business.
“We’ll always be known for it,” he said.