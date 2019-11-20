Appropriately for Thanksgiving week, the Bad Art Music Festival will present the bounty served up in the region’s music scene.
The second annual one-night event will start rolling at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 29, at The Metro, with 11 bands performing varied genres. For organizer Will Wall, it’s important to showcase that variety.
“There’s a lot more diversity in the music scene than a lot of people may or may not realize is there — in terms of electronic music and singer-songwriter and full-blown rock bands and even some metal bands and things like that,” Wall, of the band FMDown, said in a phone interview. “We try to get a really good balance of a lot of the different stuff that you can find in Eau Claire.”
The festival launched last year in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre. It came about because FMDown had a new album, “Maybe We Could Get Somewhere If We Could Just Be Somewhere Else…” The musicians also knew a number of friends who had recent music to share.
“So we decided to make it a mass album release party that turned into something far bigger,” Wall said. “We got, I believe, seven different acts into the fold. Worked pretty doggone nice, to be honest with you.”
The hope is to exceed the turnout at The Metro, which they switched to because it better fit their staging requirements. Notably, they plan on quick band changeovers.
“We’re going to be having two independent stages and basically a rapid fire setup where one band will end and the band in the next room will begin immediately thereafter,” Wall said. “No break in the music.”
Crank it up
Besides the quick succession of performers, the volume will be turned up.
“Not horribly loud, but loud enough to the point where it can be more of a visceral experience,” Wall said. “We’ve really lost a lot of those venues in the last few years. No fault of their own; that’s kind of the way that people were going.”
Wall also was interested in the format because he thought, despite the numerous other festivals in the area, there was a need for this type of arrangement. The Bad Art Music Festival has some similarities to Decadent Cabaret, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year as a three-day event.
That festival “is outstanding,” said Wall, who has helped with that organization for about 15 years.
“In the vein and the spirit of that, I kind of wanted to do a one-day deal where we slammed as many of these bands as we could possibly fit into one bill and a big production crew,” he said.
Varied sounds
Wall talked about the bands taking part, including his own. FM Down is “pretty much straight up the gut rock ’n’ roll ... with a little bit of a punk twinge and a little bit of a Billy Joel twinge,” he said with a laugh. “It’s very odd, yes.”
Rock surely is well-represented on the bill, including the following:
• Venison, since the 1990s one of the mainstays of the local rock scene.
• The Over Unders, which Wall said has some elements found in alt rock. The band’s Facebook page cites an interest in “Throwing rock ’n’ roll back to the kids again.”
• Stumpt, a newer band that consists of scene veterans, Wall said. The Stumpt Facebook page describes the sonic palette as rock, punk rock and stoner rock.
• The Dunwich Rockers, a brand new band featuring Noel Hanson, a veteran of groups such as The Jaggernauts and Voodoo Love Mint.
• Ghosts of the Sun, which features musicians from the local metal band No Loving Place. “They’re kind of like a prog metal sort of a thing,” Wall said, bringing up A Perfect Circle and Tool for comparison.
• Sloslylove+Ben Hinz, which Wall described as drone related.
• Husband, a new band that includes members of power-pop band Meridene.
Other genres also will be in the mix:
• The Outlaw Renegades, which Wall said could be considered outlaw country. On Facebook the band members list favorite artists such as Hank Williams III, Whitey Morgan, ZZ Top, Buck Owens and Cody Jinks.
• Bill Boles, who performed in the local band Easy Chair. “He’s kind of like a southern folkie, sort of folk rock kind of a guy,” Wall said.
• Adrian Klenz, known as the lead singer of Eau Claire blues band The Kingsnakes and vocalist for the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra.
New stuff
Two primary goals drive the festival: bring together younger musicians and veterans alike and to highlight new music.
In the latter case: Klenz just put out his debut solo album, “Exile Station”; Stumpt has a brand new recording that Wall produced; and FMDown is releasing a single the week before the festival.
For the first festival, Wall said, organizers didn’t specifically choose the day after Thanksgiving but found it was best of the options they had. Now they’ve embraced the timing.
“We just said, yeah, we’re going to lose some people who are out of town for Thanksgiving but we’re also going to probably pick up people who are back in town for Thanksgiving. Maybe some of the people who went to college around here and know who Venison are or Joe Decker from Stumpt is.”
Black Friday actually could work with the festival ethic. “What better day for a countercultural music festival,” Wall said.
The day also works for another reason.
“If you do it the Friday night after Thanksgiving, you’re pretty sick of your family, you know what I mean?” Wall said, laughing. “It’s just one of those things where, yeah, you probably want to go out and have a couple drinks at that point, so why not come to Bad Art?”