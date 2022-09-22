EAU CLAIRE — A $1 million cash bail was set Thursday for the woman charged in connection with the murder of a 79-year-old Altoona man.

Tracey A. Clark, 55, 614½ N. Barstow St., made her initial appearance in Eau Claire County Court on felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse as a party to a crime.

