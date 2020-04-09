As of Thursday morning, more than 5,000 ballots sent out in Eau Claire County hadn’t been returned.
However, Eau Claire County Clerk Janet Loomis said that figure doesn’t include people who may have decided to head directly to the polls to vote, so those absentee ballots won’t be returned.
“That is a factor in all of those won’t be coming back,” Loomis said. “It’s going to take some time to cipher that piece out.”
If someone received an absentee ballot, decided to show up and vote at the polls on Tuesday, but also sent in the ballot, the absentee ballot is the one that won’t be counted, she explained. When a person votes in person and signs the poll book, it means their absentee vote will be rejected, she explained.
Chippewa County Clerk Jackie Sadler agreed that there likely be a fair number of cases where people were sent an absentee ballot but ultimately voted in person on Tuesday.
“We heard a little bit of that on Tuesday,” Sadler said. “We had calls from clerks, asking if those people (who had requested an absentee ballot mailed to them) could vote. I know how many calls we had in our office; we heard from people who saw they had to get it out (in the mail), and get it out now, when it was Tuesday.”
In a typical year, about 10% of registered voters in Chippewa County request an absentee ballot, Sadler said.
“I calculated it was about 30% that got an absentee ballot,” Sadler said.
As of Thursday morning, Chippewa County still had about 2,000 unreturned ballots. Sadler said she believes many people mailed them back Tuesday after court rulings stated the ballots had to be postmarked by that day.
“It’s been taking three days for mail to come back,” Sadler said. “If they mailed it Tuesday, we’ll have the bulk of them by (today). With the interest level in this election, I would anticipate most of those ballots will come back.”
Both Sadler and Loomis said they won’t begin counting ballots this week; that work will all begin on Monday in all the precincts. It is unclear when results will be publicly available Monday night.
“It will depend on how many absentee ballots (each municipality) has to process,” Loomis said.