Only three of west-central Wisconsin's 11 legislative races this year will require primaries, as a majority of the contests for state Assembly seats have only two candidates approved to be on the ballot for the Nov. 3 general elections.
The three races with primaries on Aug. 11 will be in the 10th Senate District, the 29th Assembly District and the 69th Assembly District.
The 10th Senate District race apparently will feature a primary between Cherie Link, a Somerset Republican whose ballot status was still pending with the Wisconsin Elections Commission as of 6 p.m. Monday, and state Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, who is giving up the 29th Assembly District seat he has held since 2017 to run for Senate. The winner will take on Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, who was elected in a January 2018 special election to succeed longtime incumbent Republican Sheila Harsdorf after she left to serve as secretary of the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In the race for Stafsholt's current seat, Menonomie Democrat John Calabrese will square off against the winner of a three-way Republican primary among Neil Kline of New Richmond, Clint Moses of Menomonie and Ryan Sherley of New Richmond. Stafsholt defeated Calabrese in 2018.
The other legislative primary will involve Republicans Tim Miller of Stratford and Donna Rozar of Marshfield competing for the 69th Assembly District seat being vacated by Rep. Bob Kulp, R-Stratford. Awaiting the primary winner will be Democrat Brian Giles of Marshfield.
The region's only other open seat will be in the 75th Assembly District, where incumbent Romaine Quinn, R-Barron, filed a declaration of noncandidacy after holding the seat since 2015. Quinn announced in March that he is not seeking re-election because he wants to spend more time in the district with his family.
"Some of my colleagues spend extra time in Madison because they enjoy the time away from home — I’m the exact opposite," Quinn said. "As my wife and I plan to start our own family, I want to know that I will be home when I’m needed the most. Although my work in Madison is incredibly important, family comes first."
Rice Lake Republican Dave Armstrong, executive director of the Barron County Economic Development Corp., appears set to vie with Shell Lake Democrat John Ellenson to represent the 75th District, although Ellenson's ballot status was still listed as pending Monday night.
The contests were set after Monday's 5 p.m. deadline passed for candidates to submit their nomination papers to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Even the normally straightforward process of collecting enough signatures from supporters to gain ballot status was complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the effort to limit personal contact. The Wisconsin Election Commission encouraged candidates to mail or email their nomination forms to potential voters, who could then fill them out and mail them back or drop them off.
One of the most compelling races is expected to take place in the 68th Assembly District, where Altoona's former police chief, freshman Republican Rep. Jesse James of Altoona, looks set to be challenged by Eau Claire Democrat Emily Berge, who has served on the Eau Claire City Council since 2018. Berge's ballot status also was still pending as of Monday night.
In the 91st Assembly District, first-term Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, will vie with Eau Claire Republican Charlie Walker, executive director of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corp., to retain her seat.
All 99 Assembly seats and 16 of the Senate's 33 seats will be in play in November. Republicans hold a a 63-36 advantage in the Assembly and an 18-13 edge in the Senate, with two vacancies.
In other area Assembly races:
Boyceville Democrat Chris Kapsner, who lost a hard-fought campaign against Lake Hallie Republican Kathy Bernier for the 23rd Senate District seat in 2018, is challenging two-term incumbent Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, in the 67th District.
Rep. Warren Petryk, the Republican from the town of Pleasant Valley who has held the 93rd District seat since 2011, is facing the prospect of a rematch of his 2018 campaign against Mondovi Democrat Charlene "Charlie" Warner, although Warner's ballot status had not been confirmed as of Monday night.
Two-term Rep. Treig Pronschinske, R-Mondovi, is being challenged by Black River Falls Democrat Amanda WhiteEagle.
Hudson Democrat Sarah Yacoub is taking on two-term incumbent Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls in the 30th District.
Lublin Democrat Richard Pulcher will challenge three-term Rep. James Edming, R-Glen Flora, in the 87th District.
Congress
In the 3rd Congressional District, 12-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, will face challenges from both sides of the aisle.
Democrat Mark Neumann of La Crosse will square off against Kind in the primary, with the winner taking on whoever emerges from a two-way Republican primary featuring Derrick Van Orden of Hager City and Jessi Ebben of Eau Claire.
In the 7th Congressional District, voters will see a rematch of the special election in May to fill the seat formerly held by Republican Sean Duffy.
Newly elected Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, will square off against Democrat Tricia Zunker of Wausau. Tiffany, a former state senator, defeated Zunker, president of the Wausau school board, by 14 percentage points in the May 12 contest.