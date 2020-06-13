A busy intersection on Eau Claire’s south side will become home to two new businesses, according to plans filed with the city.
The largest bank headquartered in Wisconsin is planning a large branch building just off the southeast corner of East Clairemont Avenue and London Road.
An engineering firm working for Associated Bank filed plans with the city for a two-story branch and office building on land that previously had been home to a retail store on London Road.
The new plans from Milwaukee-based Kapur Inc. are more than double the size of a bank building that the city had approved for the land in August 2018.
Whereas the original plans were for a single-story 3,600-square-foot building, the new ones add a second floor and has a total of 8,500 square feet of space. The building will include drive-thru lanes as well as a 42-foot-tall tower containing a stairwell and displaying a large Associated Bank logo.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission will hold a public hearing and consider approval of the new building designs during its 7 p.m. Monday meeting.
Pending approvals, permits and other preparations, construction would begin this fall and finish in spring, according to a schedule Kapur submitted to the city.
A retail building that once housed Hancock Fabrics, Halloween Express and Bargain City had stood on land slated for the bank, but it has been demolished.
Next to the proposed bank is a lot that is slated to become home for a Panda Express restaurant.
Plans filed for that building show a 2,300-square-foot restaurant with drive-thru lane.
The new restaurant is planned for 2403 London Road, which is currently an office building for Pillar Construction and had previously been a doctor’s office.
Apartments planned
New apartment buildings bound for Eau Claire’s south and north sides are seeking the Plan Commission’s approval on Monday.
Wurzer Builders is proposing three 10-unit buildings on vacant wooded land along Gateway Drive next to the Grace Willowbrook senior living complex on Eau Claire’s south side.
Each building will have eight two-bedroom apartments and two one-bedroom units. Attached garages are included with each apartment.
The trio of apartment buildings is the third phase of the housing development that Wurzer has already begun making in that area.
The first two phases of the project combined have 15 buildings, each containing eight apartments.
On Eau Claire’s north side, a trio of buildings with eight units each is planned for vacant land off Jeffers Road, next to office equipment business EO Johnson.
JACO Investments got approval of its general plans and rezoning from the city in May, but it’s now seeking final site plan approval so it can apply for building permits to start construction this year.