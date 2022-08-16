081722_dr_Barnes_12a

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, left, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Ron Johnson, got a tour Tuesday from Brad Goplin at his sixth-generation dairy farm south of Osseo.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

OSSEO — Immigration reform would bolster Wisconsin’s rural and overall economy, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said Tuesday.

Wisconsin’s immigrant community are significant contributors to the state’s economy, food industries and culture. Forty percent of Wisconsin dairy farm workers are immigrants, Barnes said.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com