OSSEO — Immigration reform would bolster Wisconsin’s rural and overall economy, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes said Tuesday during his "Working for Wisconsin" tour.
Wisconsin’s immigrant community are significant contributors to the state’s economy, food industries and culture. Forty percent of Wisconsin dairy farm workers are immigrants, Barnes said.
Immigrant workers can help address the labor shortage farms and small businesses are facing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
“We need comprehensive immigration reform that leads to citizenship,” Barnes said Tuesday while touring the Brad Goplin dairy farm south of Osseo.
“It’s hard to say we have a labor shortage when there are people wanting to come to work,” he said.
Tuesday was the second day of Barnes’ four-day “Working for Wisconsin” tour he’s conducting this week. Barnes, Wisconsin’s lieutenant governor, won last week’s Democratic primary for the right to face Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November.
Barnes was in La Crosse on Monday, Osseo and Eau Claire on Tuesday, Superior and Madeline Island today and is scheduled to visit Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday before heading back to Madison.
Barnes dubbed his dairy farm stop in Osseo as the “Barnes for Barns” tour.
Before he addressed supporters and other farmers, Barnes toured the Goplin farm with Brad Goplin.
Goplin told Barnes that his sixth-generation farm milks 60 cows and grows hay, corn and soybeans. With the hilly terrain in Trempealeau County, Goplin says his farm is mainly a no-till operation.
“We sort of pride ourselves on that,” he said.
Goplin said his crops are looking good so far this year but that inflation is a concern for him and other farmers.
“You have to decide what to fix and what to repair,” he said.
Goplin said his newest tractor is 32 years old.
“We just keep fixing them,” he said.
During his address to supporters and other farmers who gathered at the farm, Barnes took aim at both Republicans and Congress.
“A lot of politicians would rather divide us as a state,” he said. “And that division makes us weaker as a state.”
We have to show up like never before,” he said of Democrats. “We have to protect our democracy. It is on the line like never before.”
And Congress hasn’t done its job in addressing the many issues facing rural Wisconsin, Barnes said.
“There’s not enough help from the federal government,” he said. “There’s not a sense of urgency.”
Barnes echoed Goplin’s thoughts about rising costs.
“Things are getting harder,” he said. “Family farms are being phased out by corporate farms.”
Barnes said his campaign is all about receiving feedback from Wisconsin residents.
“It takes listening. It takes showing up,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to continue to do during this campaign.”