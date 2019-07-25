When the Barron County Board’s Property Committee passed an order this month requiring boaters to use decontamination stations at landings, it was another way of raising awareness of how boaters can help keep invasive species out of lakes.
The requirement of using a decontamination station included “if there is one available.” This summer, only two lakes have a station — on Bear Lake at Bear Landing Road and on Silver Lake off of Highway B.
County officials hope more lake associations and government bodies will buy into the concept of providing boaters with easy access to cleaning their boats.
“We hope it will take off quite a bit throughout the area. We’ve had some interest from other areas, like the Chetek chain and Staples Lake,” said Tyler Gruetzmacher, Barron County conservationist.
The stations simply consist of hand sprayers stocked with a solution of bleach and water (only 1% bleach), a brush, broom, goggles and a billboard with boat washing instructions.
The initial cost of setting up a station is low, said Gruetzmacher. But the problem for some lake groups comes in finding volunteers to change the bleach solution nearly daily in hot weather as bleach degrades quickly.
“There is a need for someone to go to the landing every day and replenish the solution,” Gruetzmacher said.
The goal of keeping boats clean as boaters move from lake to lake is to prevent the spread of invasive species, including zebra mussels, which adhere to hard surfaces and consume large portions of microscopic plants and animals that fish rely on for food.
There is no known way at this time to get zebra mussels out of a body of water, though there is research under way on how to genetically alter the species, Gruetzmacher said.
The nearest lake to Barron County with zebra mussels is Big McKenzie west of Trego.
“The discovery at Big McKenzie two years ago really lit the alarm. I’m surprised we haven’t got (zebra mussels) here yet,” Gruetzmacher said.
Robert Moe of the Bear Lake Association said that group is concerned because Bear Lake is a prime candidate for zebra mussels to thrive in because it is high in calcium.
Besides the decontamination station at Bear Landing Road off of 30th Avenue on the north side of Bear Lake, Moe said there are plans to establish another station yet this summer at the
busy landing off of Highway VV on the south side of the lake.
Zebra mussels have been confirmed in 180 bodies of water in Minnesota.
That’s one reason that Gruetzmacher is concerned about heavily-used boat landings by traveling anglers, including in Rice Lake, Chetek and Cumberland areas.
The Rice Lake Lake Protection and Rehabilitation District has considered decontamination stations at two busy boat landings but for now is taking a more hands-on approach, said district
chairman Joshua Estreen.
Through the state’s Clean Boats, Clean Waters program, for which the lake district has received a state grant, there are two employees working 30 hours a week informing boaters on how
and why to remove weeds and other matter from their boats.
The workers are at the Lumberjack Hall of Fame Park landing near Rice Lake’s Main Street bridge and at Veterans Park landing on Orchard Beach Lane.
At the downtown landing, there is a wash station with a hose, Estreen said.
“We feel we are taking sufficient steps at this time,” said Estreen, adding there is some concern about leaving a solution with bleach in a sprayer unattended.
Last year more than 300 boats were inspected at the two landings. In Barron County in 2018, nearly 3,700 boats were inspected by Clean Boats, Clean Waters workers, and nearly 6,900 people were
informed of the program.
Estreen pointed out that the landing workers are there not as law enforcers but to educate and help prevent the spread of invasive species, which also include Eurasian milfoil
and rusty crayfish.
It is illegal in Wisconsin to transport aquatic invasive species. Now, Barron County, as did Washburn County last year, has added the amendment that it is illegal to not decontaminate
one’s boat at landings where a decontamination station is located.
Now, it’s up to each lake group to look at creating such stations and what it’s worth to keep its lake clear of invasive species.
“Traveling anglers can be on the Mississippi River for walleyes or Lake Michigan for salmon one day and then dropping their boat into one of our local lakes the next day,” Gruetzmacher said.