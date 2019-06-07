Jack Bartingale was a key to the formation and development of the Eau Claire Community Foundation, and also is remembered for his business acumen, colleagues say.
Bartingale, 86, died Thursday in Eau Claire. Bartingale was the Investment Committee chairman and a board trustee of the foundation from 2005 until 2010. He was the recipient of the organization’s leadership award in 2010, said executive director Sue Bornick.
“Jack was instrumental in developing our investment policy,” Bornick said. “This award is presented to an individual who exemplifies the goals and mission of the foundation by their commitment to philanthropy.”
The foundation was established in 1997, and Bartingale helped launch it, she said.
“He was really on the ground floor, helping us with our investment strategies,” she said. “What a wonderful, wonderful man. We’re really going to miss him.”
He also established the Jack and Carol Bartingale Family Fund in 2013 through the foundation, which is supported by donors.
“He encouraged friends, acquaintances and financial advisors to support the ECCF by giving a gift to the community fund, creating a family fund or leaving a legacy,” the foundation’s website states.
Bornick added: “Jack’s primary focus was growing endowments to support our community forever.”
Dick Cable, a past foundation chairman, said he knew Bartingale for more than 40 years. He said Bartingale got involved in everything from the Chippewa Valley Symphony to the Eau Claire YMCA to the Rotary Club of Eau Claire.
“Every time he got involved, he’d wind up in a leadership role,” Cable said.
Bartingale stressed the need to invest and create a legacy, and he had the skills to do that, Cable said.
“Jack had an army of friends, and they came from all circles,” Cable said. “He was a magnet; people loved him. He was a man of moral fiber, he was a man of character and integrity. He was a great citizen of the Chippewa Valley.”
In 2015, Bartingale was honored by the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce when he was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame. He operated Bartingale Mechanical, a plumbing and HVAC contractor, in Eau Claire from the early 1970s until he retired in 1992, according to the business’s website.
Mike Schatz, former Eau Claire City economic development administrator, said he frequently saw Bartingale around town, and knew of his accomplishments.
“I knew he was an awesome individual who built a strong company,” Schatz said. “He was certainly well-respected and well-thought-of.”