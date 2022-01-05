EAU CLAIRE — After four decades as an Eau Claire County Board supervisor, Colleen Bates is stepping down soon.
Bates, the current County Board vice-chairwoman, is one of seven supervisors not running for reelection in April. All 29 County Board supervisors are up for reelection every two years.
Supervisors expressed thankfulness for being on the board and said it was a tough choice not to run. They did so for various reasons, including time management and personal priorities.
Bates, the District 12 supervisor who was first elected in 1982, is not running again because of the time commitment during the next phase of her life.
“It’s a time in my life to think about, ‘What are the next few years going to look like?” Bates said. “I’m not feeling anything except gratitude for the opportunity to have served. My time on the board has been really meaningful to me. I’ve done my fair share, and it’s time for some new faces.”
Supervisor Sandra McKinney shared similar sentiments. McKinney is stepping down after six years representing District 2 to pursue other work and interests.
McKinney enjoyed the experiences and people she met while on the County Board.
“It was almost like going to college for civics,” McKinney said. “It was a good six years … It just felt like it was the right time for a change.”
Bates also said it was time for a change, though she wonders how her life will feel without supervisor responsibilities.
“You fill out the papers and you think, ‘Man, is this really what I want to do?’” Bates said. “I’ve always worked, so it’s very hard to think about the notion of not having something on your calendar that says, ‘I have something to do today.’”
Bates will miss having “a sense of purpose,” she said. “Will I feel kind of empty? Will I feel like, ‘Oh man, what do I do with the rest of the time that I have?’”
Bates said the best part of being a supervisor was working with people to achieve similar goals.
Supervisor Zoe Roberts agreed, saying she will miss collaborating with friends on the County Board.
Roberts was appointed to represent District 27 in October 2019 and then elected to a two-year term in April 2020.
Roberts is not running for reelection because of the time commitment. In addition to being a supervisor, Roberts has a full-time job and said it wasn’t sustainable to devote so much energy to both roles.
“It’s all about time management, and I don’t want to short the public and not do the job to the best of my ability,” Roberts said. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m just trying to make time for myself.”
Supervisor Melissa Janssen had similar reasons. Janssen is not running for reelection because she recently received a work promotion that requires more of her time.
Janssen represented District 25 for four years and said being a supervisor was an illuminating, rewarding experience.
“It was definitely a bittersweet decision (not to run), but I am excited to give somebody else the opportunity to learn and grow and have their voice heard,” Janssen said.
Janssen will still be involved in the community, and she might apply to be a citizen member on a county committee.
Janssen appreciated getting to know the area better and listening to citizens.
“There are so many people and organizations that are working hard every day to make it a better place to live,” Janssen said.
Supervisor Martha Nieman agreed. As a board member, Nieman found it crucial to hear different perspectives before voting on issues.
“It was enlightening to see how important that dialogue is,” Nieman said.
After four years as District 17 supervisor, Nieman is not running again so she can devote more time to her personal life.
Supervisor Chris Hambuch-Boyle is also not running for reelection. Hambuch-Boyle represented District 16 for nearly two years after being appointed to the County Board in May 2020.
Supervisor Gary Gibson will miss working with supervisors and county staff.
“There’s a lot of great people in those departments, and they do a hell of a (good) job,” Gibson said.
Gibson, who has represented District 1 since 2004, is stepping down because of the time commitment. He aims to travel and see family more often.
Bates, too, wants to travel and spend time with friends and family. She plans to continue working on community issues such as homelessness and mental health.
“I’m trying to figure out, ‘What are my priorities over the next number of years?’” Bates said. “I’m going to have to figure out where I fit now … I see a lot of opportunity to continue to be involved in some way.”
Seven supervisors' time on the County Board will end in three months, but their community work will not.