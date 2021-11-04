EAU CLAIRE — Still bearing green leaves, a line of buckthorn shrubs and trees lined the top of a steep hill on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
The invasive plant originally from Europe stood out among the native flora that had already shed their leaves in tune with fall in the Midwest U.S.
Those tell-tale dangling green leaves made the buckthorn an easy target for teams of UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College students working to keep it in check.
“It’s keeping it manageable,” said Paula Kleintjes Neff, a UW-Eau Claire biology professor.
On Thursday afternoon, she supervised students who were cutting and pulling buckthorn for a service project intended to control the pesky plant’s spread in the university’s Putnam Park.
Buckthorn grows and reproduces voraciously as a shrub or small tree, outcompeting native plants for light and nutrients. Buckthorn also produces chemicals that suppress growth of other vegetation, which can reduce biodiversity.
Kleintjes Neff said her classes have been in an ongoing battle with it for about 25 years now, going after it in the different parts of Putnam Park where it has grown.
This week’s effort went after a group of them gathered along a fenceline behind the university’s McPhee Center. Going after this cluster of buckthorn was seen as proactive as the fruit from any female trees could roll down the hillside and plant themselves in a lower part of Putnam Park where a variety of native wildflowers grow.
Matt Staudenmaier, forestry director for the City of Eau Claire, cautioned students to be careful when cutting buckthorn branches with berries on them.
“Just because we cut the parents down today, it doesn’t mean the babies won’t be coming up,” he said during a briefing for the students.
Nicholas Veal, a senior biology major at UW-Eau Claire, sawed off buckthorn shrub branches close to the ground and then tossed them over the chest-high fence.
The hands-on lesson on a pleasant fall afternoon appealed to him.
“It’s a lot better than being in the classroom,” he said.
After cutting down buckthorn to just a few inches above the ground, Kleintjes Neff would dab herbicide onto the stumps to prevent them from growing back. Limbs removed from the plants were thrown over the fence, where they were gathered on a patch of lawn to be removed and then disposed of.
Kleintjes Neff’s conservation biology class got the buckthorn removal started, but they soon had reinforcements.
Daria Hutchinson, a landscape architect at UW-Eau Claire who also does adjunct teaching at CVTC, arranged to have about 30 horticulture students from the technical college to join in. This was the first time the neighboring institutions collaborated on the buckthorn removal.
Both the local university and technical college are among the nearly 400 educational institutions that carry the distinction of being named a Tree Campus by the Arbor Day Foundation.
Doing service projects such as Thursday afternoon’s buckthorn removal help UW-Eau Claire and CVTC hold onto that honor.
Buckthorn isn’t the only invasive plant that biology classes have combated in Putnam Park. Garlic mustard and spotted knapweed were targets of previous efforts, Kleintjes Neff said.