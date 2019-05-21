At least the critter had the courtesy to use the sidewalk.
A black bear entertained some north side residents Tuesday morning by wandering around the areas of Boyd Park, Starr Avenue and Omaha Street.
Eau Claire police spokeswoman Bridget Coit said the bear was captured on a public space camera at 6:22 a.m. at Boyd Park.
"That's the only bear we saw," she said.
But Carey Olson posted pictures on Facebook of a bear she saw walking on Starr Avenue and Omaha Street while she was driving to work Tuesday morning.
"At that time it was walking on the sidewalk," Coit said.
Coit believes the same bear was at both locations.
The Police Department received no calls about the bear, she said.
After contacting the state Department of Natural Resources, Coit said she was told residents should stay away from a bear if they see one.
"Give the bear space, eliminate food sources and it will go away," she said. "Bears are more scared of you than you are of them."