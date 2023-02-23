EAU CLAIRE — A service that makes divorce less onerous, musical vocals created with artificial intelligence, software for real estate photographers and a kit to help women who experience painful menstruation were the latest crop of startup ideas that graduated from a five-month program for local entrepreneurs.

The fifth class to go through WiSys VentureHome-Eau Claire's Level Up! program presented their budding businesses on Thursday to the area business community through an online pitch day event held via Zoom.

