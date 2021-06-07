EAU CLAIRE — One of the signature sounds of summer — squeals of delight by children as they leap into the cool water of a swimming pool — returned to the Chippewa Valley over the weekend after a yearlong hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
With the Chippewa Valley in the midst of a potential record heat wave, the timing couldn't have been more perfect.
The season debut was even more appreciated than usual after area municipal pools were closed all of last summer as a COVID-19 precaution.
"We missed it last year. We're just trying to beat the heat," Leah Hurt of Eau Claire said Monday as she dangled her legs in Fairfax Park Pool while watching her 1-year-old daughter Everly Heller and tossing diving sticks for son Kane Wildenberg, 9.
The family also sought refuge from Saturday's record-setting high temperature of 97 by visiting the pool on its official 2021 opening day.
The pool held a limited reopening Friday for season pass holders before fully opening to the public on Saturday.
"We're excited to have everyone back at our facilities," said Dawn Comte, recreation superintendent for Eau Claire's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. "We're so glad that we were able to open, especially with this hot weather. I can't imagine not having a safe pool available for the community during this kind of heat."
Apparently, the feeling is mutual because Comte reported that more than 1,700 people visited the pool on Saturday and another large crowd showed up Sunday, although turnout never exceeded the facility's capacity of 1,560 guests at a time.
"We've all been cooped up, and I think people are just excited to have someplace fun to go and to be outside," Comte said.
Wakanda Water Park in Menomonie also had strong opening weekend attendance, with about 500 people diving into the season both Saturday and Sunday, according to Haley Hastings, pool manager.
"It was great. People were really happy to have the pool open again," Hastings said.
The pool temporarily has limited capacity to 250 people at a time as a coronavirus precaution but may increase the limit in July, she noted.
In Chippewa Falls, however, Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool remains closed, as officials are struggling amid the labor shortage to recruit enough workers to fully staff it, said John Jimenez, the city's director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
"It's a challenge, but we're doing our best to open by June 19," Jimenez said Monday. "It's discouraging because we want nothing more than to open the pool for our community."
Jimenez said the city raised wages and sought help from the high schools in hopes of finding more lifeguards and other employees to safely open the pool.
The city's Park Board will meet tonight to discuss options such as limiting hours or days of operation to accommodate a potentially smaller workforce.
Fairfax Park Pool remained a popular place Monday, as well over 100 people were lined up to get in shortly after it opened.
Abbie Oleson and her daughter Maggie arrived at Fairfax Park Pool promptly Monday to beat the lines. Within a half hour of this summer's daily 1 p.m. opening time, they already had jumped off the diving board and been down the three-story water slide.
"It's so hot," Abbie said, noting that the family typically goes to the pool three or four times a week in the summer.
With the pool closed last year for the pandemic, they cooled off in area lakes and rivers instead.
But Maggie said the pool is one of her favorite places and she is thrilled to have it open again.
Both the Fairfax and Wakanda pools still have additional health protocols in place because of the pandemic. That includes not providing lawn chairs so staff members don't have to sanitize them all the time along with other high-touch surfaces.
Signs at the Eau Claire public pool advise guests who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to wear a mask and stay 6 feet from others. All visitors are asked to stay in pods with the people they arrive with. Luckily, Comte said, the grassy area surrounding the pool is large enough to give people plenty of room to spread out.
Other safety measures include limiting concession stand sales to prepackaged items and turning off drinking fountains, although a water bottle refilling station remains open.
Guests are invited to bring their own snacks, chairs and water bottles, Comte said.
After discovering a leak in 2018, Eau Claire officials took advantage of the pool being closed for the first full year since opening in 1991 to have the problem repaired in 2020 so it would be ready to welcome swimmers again this summer.