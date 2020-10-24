EAU CLAIRE — Federal funds to boost the economy could help an Eau Claire business incubator build a new facility and create more shovel-ready industrial land on the city's north side.
A joint proposal from the city government, Chippewa Valley Innovation Center and Gateway Industrial Park Corp. is seeking federal coronavirus relief money available through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
“It helps both of us move our projects forward,” city economic development manager Aaron White said.
The proposal asks for $3.86 million in federal money from the CARES Act with local sources providing a match of $965,500. With that the city intends to extend a road and utilities to 157 acres of unimproved, vacant land in the Gateway Northwest Industrial Park to prepare it for new businesses. At the same time, business incubator CVIC will put its new building there.
The Eau Claire City Council will review the proposal during its 4 p.m. Tuesday meeting and vote on submitting it to federal officials to compete for grant funding.
Ray French, president of CVIC's board of directors, said the organization had been talking about expanding its current facility at 3132 Louis Ave. or building anew. When the U.S. EDA boosted the share it would pay for projects to stimulate the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the CVIC saw that as its chance to make a new building financially feasible.
"With the CARES Act funding it went from a 50% local match to a 20% local match,” French said. “We thought this would be a really good opportunity to look at a potential funding source.”
At the same time, White had been eyeing the additional federal funds as the route to make the large parcel of industrial land more attractive to businesses.
“It’s raw farmland and we’ve been looking at ways to put infrastructure into that space,” he said.
The absence of roads, water, sewer and stormwater retention at the land have been a hindrance to getting companies to that site, he noted. Other parts of the industrial park with those amenities have been developed in recent years.
Learning about each other's plans to go after the newly available federal money, the city and CVIC figured they'd have a better shot if they proposed a joint project.
“They really did come together through this CARES process,” White said.
He and French see multiple benefits of the joint project for the city, CVIC and the industrial park.
The CVIC would be the first building at the site, but only take up about five acres, leaving much more land available for other businesses.
CVIC's new 15,500-square-foot building wouldn't be larger than the 31-year-old building it currently has at 3132 Louis Ave. However, it will have a more efficient layout, better heating and air conditioning and other amenities of a modern industrial building.
"A newer facility would allow us a greater opportunity to serve tenants,” French said.
The new location also would be an asset to CVIC as there will be vacant land nearby where tenants could build as they grow out of the business incubation stage.
“A lot of the economic development activity for the region is being focused in that Gateway Industrial Park area,” French said.
The current CVIC is located in Eau Claire's Chippewa Valley Industrial Park, which has been built-out by businesses, including several former CVIC tenants. Meanwhile the Gateway Industrial Park area has been expanding with new land, including the city's recent acquisition of another 80 acres of former farmland.
Should the joint project get the federal funds to help it move forward, White said the CVIC would then look to sell its current facility and use the proceeds to help pay for the new building.
Exactly how the local share of the joint project's cost would be divided up between those involved in it would be decided if the grant application is approved, White said.