It was early one Saturday morning in October when Robin Adams heard a life-changing thump.
It was the sound of her 12-month-old baby’s head hitting the floor.
Though not particularly loud, the impact is still reverberating for Adams, her husband, Martin, and the rest of their family.
Since that day, baby Ashton, who turns 17 months old today, has spent 126 days in the hospital — all but the past week — after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of brain cancer.
The Adamses, who are well known in the local coaching world — Robin as an assistant softball coach at Memorial High School and Martin as the former head coach for the Chippewa Valley Predators adult semi-pro football team, interim head football coach at Altoona High School in 2018 and a former assistant at North High School — suddenly have been the ones on the receiving end of pep talks and kind gestures.
“I’m just overwhelmed and humbled by the amount of love and support we’ve gotten from the community. It’s been amazing,” Martin said. “As sad as this situation is, it’s really exposed a ton of good that I didn’t know was out there.”
The community support is expected to culminate in a benefit to help the Altoona family cope with Ashton’s mounting medical bills from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Monk’s Bar & Grill, 3560 Oakwood Mall Drive.
‘Literal nightmare’
As it turns out, the initial head bump didn’t cause any damage, but it was an indicator of an underlying, previously undiagnosed medical condition.
When Robin rushed to check on Ashton, who could only crawl at the time, she noticed immediately that something was awry. Ashton seemed lethargic and his arms and legs appeared weak, so she decided to take him to the Marshfield Clinic Health System emergency department in Eau Claire.
Doctors also expressed concern about Ashton’s high-pitched cry and suggested several tests to determine the source of the problems.
Meanwhile, Martin, who had been sleeping for 90 minutes after a 12-hour overnight shift for his job at the Northwest Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Eau Claire, recalls being awakened by one of his daughters saying, “Dad, you need to wake up. Ashton fell and Mom’s at the hospital.”
“It was a literal nightmare,” said Martin, who nonetheless raved about the around-the-clock medical care his son has received since that day.
A CT scan the same day revealed a mass on the baby’s brain near his spinal cord as well as other lesions, or spots of abnormal tissue, on the brain.
Within hours, doctors decided to put Ashton on a respirator because of concern about his airway and transport him by helicopter to Marshfield Children’s Hospital in Marshfield.
The formal diagnosis arrived in about a week: Ashton had an atypical teratoid rhabdoid tumor.
It’s a condition diagnosed in only about 58 Americans a year, according to the National Cancer Institute.
The location of Ashton’s tumor affects his breathing and swallowing and has resulted in facial changes — Robin noticed even before his hospitalization that the left side of Ashton’s face didn’t move the same as his right when he cried, but just thought she’d keep an eye on it. She thought perhaps it was the baby’s latest new trick. The left side of Ashton’s face now doesn’t move at all.
The conditions prompted doctors to give Ashton a feeding tube and a tracheostomy, a surgically created hole through the front of his neck and into the windpipe to help with breathing.
Ashton can’t talk because his vocal cords are paralyzed, but he has learned to use hand motions to express himself.
“We rely on him telling us what he wants,” Robin said. “He’s gotten good at waving to get our attention and shaking his head no.”
Doctors have told the family the tracheostomy and feeding tube are reversible and the vocal cord paralysis could be temporary, she said.
Home away from home
After his original admission, Ashton was in the intensive care unit at Marshfield Children’s Hospital for all but a week — when he went to the University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital for a stem cell collection procedure — until he was allowed to go home last weekend for a nearly two-week visit.
While it has been comforting to have him home, Robin acknowledged, “It’s been kind of surreal.”
That’s because the new normal has called for one or both parents to be in Marshfield with Ashton nearly every day for more than four months, with Robin often working remotely for her employer, Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, from Ashton’s room in the ICU.
Ashton, who his mother said is “growing like a weed” in spite of his treatment, has gone through three rounds of chemotherapy, the last coming in mid-January, and is waiting to completely recover from a respiratory virus before he starts round four.
“Typically, kids with cancer go home between rounds of chemo, but Ashton has had medical needs that needed to be taken care of,” Robin said.
While the family continues to explore treatment options, the plan is to give him a stem cell transplant at the point where tests show he has no active cancer growth in his body.
“We’re still waiting for that transplant window,” Robin said. “He gets one shot.”
Community support
Throughout the ordeal, the Adamses’ friends, relatives and employers have stepped up to support the family and keep life as normal as possible for the couple’s two daughters, Aloni, 7, and Amaya, 6.
Not only have their employers permitted flexible hours, but volunteers have provided meals, cleared snow, offered babysitting services and recruited donations, among other tasks.
“It’s been amazing what everybody has been willing to do,” said Kris Chapman, Memorial’s head volleyball coach and a family friend who is helping to organize the benefit. “The family is super sweet, and they’ve made a lot of connections through all the things they’ve been involved with in the community.”
Volunteers designed and produced 200 yellow T-shirts — the color symbolizing the fight against childhood cancer — to sell as a fundraiser. The logo includes a symbol like Superman but with a capital “A” in the middle. It says “Ashton” above it and “heroes come in all sizes” below it.
Martin, who came to Eau Claire from New York in 1998, said Eau Claire is “still paradise for me.”
“The community support has been phenomenal. If there was a better word than appreciation, I’d say it. I just can’t thank people enough,” he said, his voice cracking with emotion. “We are blessed to live here.”
Learning to ask for and accept help has been a lesson in humility, added the burly former Predators middle linebacker and coach who has always taken pride in his independence.
Reflecting on Ashton’s medical journey, Martin pointed out that the bump that ignited it all was actually a blessing because it led to a quicker diagnosis and treatment plan.
Looking forward, the family is trying to maintain a positive attitude and hoping for a breakthrough for their son.
“We’re taking every day as a victory,” Martin said, “and we’re absorbing all the prayers being given by the community.”