CHIPPEWA FALLS — State Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, broke ranks with her Republican colleagues and voted against election bills Wednesday that would create additional hurdles for the elderly and disabled to cast absentee ballots, limit the number and location of ballot boxes, and impose new penalties for violating election laws.
Bernier, who served as Chippewa County clerk prior to becoming a legislator, acknowledged she felt pressure to vote for the measures.
“I am an election guru geek, and the devil is in the details,” Bernier said Wednesday night. “I tried my best to get some changes made. I just couldn’t get there.”
Bernier said she couldn’t support a bill that she felt wasn’t functional for election clerks.
“I want to make sure what we do addresses the problems we saw during the pandemic, and not overreach,” she said.
Republican backers said the bills were meant to address problems and irregularities that arose from the 2020 presidential election.
One bill would require most elderly and disabled people who are indefinitely confined to show photo ID in order to vote absentee; require all absentee voters to fill out more paperwork and show their ID every time they vote absentee, rather than just the first time as is current law; and require voters who are confined to apply to get an absentee ballot every year rather than have them sent automatically as they are now.
It passed on an 18-14 vote, with all Senate Democrats against it along with Bernier, who is chairwoman of the Elections Committee, and Sen. Rob Cowles of Green Bay. It now will move to the Assembly, where Republican Speaker Robin Vos has voiced support for the legislation.
Another bill, passed on a party line vote, would make it a felony for an employee of a nursing home or other care facility to coerce an occupant to apply for, or not apply for, an absentee ballot. The bill is so broadly written that any comment or action related to absentee ballots could be prosecuted as a potential violation, according to Law Forward, an advocacy group formed in part to fight measures that restrict access to the polls.
The Senate also passed a bill on a voice vote that would limit the number of ballot drop boxes in any community and restrict where they can be located. Municipalities with populations under 70,000 can only have a drop box at the election clerk’s office. Larger cities can have three additional drop boxes on municipal property, including police and fire stations, but not public parks.
Many communities across Wisconsin had multiple drop boxes to make it easier for voters to return ballots during the presidential election last year amid a record surge in absentee voting due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“I know the governor will veto them, one way or another,” Bernier said.
State Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, was frustrated with the measures, saying some of the bills never got a hearing at a committee before they made their way to the floor for a vote.
“It’s become more obvious it’s about keeping people divided about the last election, and keep the suspicion that our elections aren’t secure,” Smith said. “It’s all part of the ‘Big Lie.’ It’s dangerous to our democracy.”
Smith was frustrated with the proposals that seek to limit the number of drop-off boxes, saying they are secure. He said a GOP legislator tried to convince him the bill makes the boxes legal in state statute.
“What we’re actually doing is limiting it,” Smith said. “Fortunately, we have a governor who will veto these bills.”
Smith said he is still working on a bill that would allow for clerks to begin processing mail-in/absentee ballots a day before Election Day. Currently, many clerks don’t get a chance to open those ballots until after polls close, which delays reporting of final results, he explained.
The Senate did not vote as originally planned on a bill that would have required anyone under age 65 who claims to be indefinitely confined to get a signed statement from a doctor, with violators guilty of a felony.
President Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump by about 20,600 votes in Wisconsin. The state has already withstood recounts in Milwaukee and Dane counties that verified their results, and numerous state and federal lawsuits.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.