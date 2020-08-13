CHIPPEWA FALLS — State Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Lake Hallie) said she recently obtained a prescription for the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, largely to make sure the drug is still available to those who are seeking it. Hydroxychloroquine also is commonly used by those suffering from lupus or arthritis, and it has been touted by President Donald Trump as a potential remedy for COVID-19.
Bernier has not tested positive for the virus. She mentioned on a Facebook post that she had obtained a prescription, which is usually prescribed for a five-day regimen. She explained that she had read that some states were entirely banning new prescriptions for the drug, so she wanted to make sure that it was still available in Wisconsin to anyone who needed it.
“Yes, your doctor can prescribe hydroxychloroquine. It is available,” Bernier said. “I wanted to find out if I could get it; it’s as simple as that.”
Trump began touting the drug this spring. However, many recent studies, including one published in the New England Journal of Medicine in July, have cast doubt on its efficacy. That study concluded that hospitalized patients did not see any improvement in their conditions by taking the drug. The study also found more patients developed heart rhythm problems and elevated liver-enzyme levels after taking it. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration revoked its emergency use authorization.
Bernier, like Trump, believes there are benefits of taking the drug as a preventative measure.
“There is more and more evidence showing it is successful in early treatment for COVID-19,” Bernier contends.
While she got a prescription, Bernier declined to say if she had purchased the drug or used it.
“If I get the fever and respiratory problems, you can bet I’ll call my doctors and we’ll go from there,” she said.
Bernier was annoyed that her mention of getting the prescription has become fodder for Democrats. Her friends understood the reason she opted to get the prescription, she said.
“I had gotten no backlash from it, whatsoever,” Bernier said. “I have a Facebook friend who has taken it for years for rheumatoid arthritis and has never had a problem.”
Bernier urged the public to be proactive in their own health care, and have a conversation with their doctor about options for combating COVID-19, which may include hydroxychloroquine.