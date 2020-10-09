CHIPPEWA FALLS — A 54-year-old worker at Berry Global in Chippewa Falls died Thursday after he was injured in a work site accident Oct. 5.
Eva Schmitz, Berry Global’s spokeswoman, said the company is working with local authorities and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and other regulatory agencies to investigate the incident. At this time, his name has not been released.
“The company extends its sincere condolences to the family, friends and coworkers of our employee,” Schmitz wrote in the company’s statement on the incident.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the work-place incident was actually caught on video surveillance in the plant, located at 1701 First Avenue on the city’s East Hill. The man suffered a substantial head laceration after being struck by machinery.
“The actual event, where he was injured, was on video, so we could see it,” Kelm said. “We took a look at the video. It appears this is a workplace accident, and nothing criminal.”
Kelm said his officers have turned the case over to OSHA to continue the investigation.
Chippewa County Coroner Ron Patten said the man died of blunt force trauma. The man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital, but he had no brain activity.
“The person involved, they withdrew life support (Thursday),” Patten said. His tissue and organs were donated, Patten said.
Patten said an autopsy won’t be performed because the hospital has the medical records and know the cause of death.
OSHA will issue its findings, and any possible fines, within six months.
Berry Global, formerly known as Pliant, employs 180 workers, where they manufacture plastics, from containers to film, straws and trash bags. The Chippewa Falls plant is part of the company’s engineered materials division.
Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation executive director, noted that Berry Global has been in the Chippewa Falls community for years.
“They are a good corporate citizen. They are an important part of the supply chain,” Walker said. “It is so unfortunate, the loss of life. It’s just sad. It emphasizes the importance of worker training. Safety is job one.”
Kelm could only recall one other workplace death in the city in the past two decades, when a Marshfield man died, and three others were injured, when a cement wall collapsed during the construction of the EOG Resources sand plant in December 2010. Overall, he praised the safety record of the manufacturers in the city.
“I’m glad it’s very, very rare,” Kelm said of workplace fatalities.
Berry Plastics was formed in 1967 and now has more than 48,000 workers worldwide, with $12.6 billion in sales in fiscal year 2019, the company’s website states. Berry Plastics purchased Pliant in December 2009. The corporate name was changed to Berry Global in 2017.
Former U.S. Rep. David Obey obtained $3.6 million for Pliant for research and development of plastics for packaging ready-made meals for soldiers, as part of a defense bill. Obey toured the plant in February 2010.