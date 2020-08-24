EAU CLAIRE — A planned housing development on the far southeastern corner of Eau Claire has one City Council member asking what the city may build in the future as expansion continues in that area.
During Monday night’s public hearing on Wurzer Builders’ Timber Bluff Acres project, Councilman Jeremy Gragert wanted to know what the long-term plan is to improve transportation as Eau Claire city limits push southward.
“The more we develop in this area, the more it’s going to cost the city to provide transportation connections out there,” he said.
The proposed development is on the south side of Interstate 94, which Gragert sees as a barrier especially for bicyclists and pedestrians, but also motorists who don’t want to hop on a highway to get to businesses in Eau Claire.
He asked if the city has any plans for another connection between Old Town Hall Road and the Oakwood Mall area, other than using the I-94 interchanges with U.S. 53 and Highway 93.
Deputy city engineer Leah Ness replied that Eau Claire’s comprehensive plan does include a bridge over the interstate, but there’s no time frame for when the city would plan to build it.
She did offer ballpark estimates that a traffic bridge would cost between $2 million and $5 million, depending on how far the span would be and how much land would need to be bought for it. A smaller bridge just for pedestrians and bicyclists would cost $1.5 million to $2 million, she said.
There already is a recreational trail for pedestrians and bicyclists along Highway 93, but it’s a little over 1½ miles from the site where Wurzer Builders plans to build 328 dwellings in a mix of apartments, duplexes and twin homes.
That project named Timber Bluff Acres is headed for a vote of the City Council tonight for rezoning and site plan approval. Slated for 38.4 acres on the southwest corner of Old Town Hall Road and Graff Road, the housing development will include a mix of building types. One group of apartment buildings there will be designated as senior living for residents 60 years old and older.
Eau Claire’s long-range plans foresee medium- to high-density housing being built along that stretch of Old Town Hall Road, close to the Washington Town Hall.
“The density is a little over 8½ units per acre,” Sean Bohan, an engineer with Advanced Engineering Concepts, said of Timber Bluff Acres.
Part of the project’s team, Bohan noted the potential in the future for more housing on land to the south and southwest, but at lower density. He expects those parcels would be mostly for single-family homes and twin homes, as opposed to apartment buildings.
Susan Wolfgram, a local affordable housing advocate and city Plan Commission member, spoke in favor of the developer’s plans for Timber Bluff Acres during Monday night’s public hearing. She said there is a need for housing that is affordable to the majority of the city’s workforce, but Eau Claire is running out of room within its existing borders for those buildings.
“We simply don’t have enough vacant lots to meet the need,” she said.
Wolfgram added that the proposal for the new housing does fit the definition for “workforce housing,” but she would like to see the developer make a long-term commitment to keep rents affordable.
Eau Claire’s Plan Commission gave its blessing to the project in a 5-2 vote when it met on Aug. 17 to review the plans.
A couple of town of Washington residents spoke out against it then, according to minutes from that meeting. Michelle Zumwalt said the project would create light pollution and reduce wildlife habitat. Anthony and Kristi Herbenson contended it would increase traffic in the area.
Other business
• The City Council also held a public hearing Monday night on proposed changes to its 2018 ordinance that allowed residents to raise chickens in their backyards. No one spoke at the public hearing. The council will vote at its 4 p.m. meeting today on the ordinance change, which would modify the approval process for getting a chickenkeeping license.