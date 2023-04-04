Bica
Dement
EAU CLAIRE — An incumbent easily won another term on the Eau Claire school board and a political newcomer will be joining the group.
Lori Bica, the lone incumbent in Tuesday’s election for Eau Claire school board, will serve another three-year term thanks to her first-place finish.
She led other candidates by garnering 14,454 votes in unofficial results with all precincts reporting.
Bica, a psychology professor at UW-Eau Claire, has served on the Eau Claire school board since 2017.
For the seat vacated by incumbent Phil Lyons, who opted not to run for re-election, candidate Jarrett Dement took it by netting 11,812 votes.
Dement is an English teacher for grades 8 through 12 for the Alma Center-Humbird-Merrillan school district in rural Jackson County. This was his first time running for political office.
He competed with two other newcomers, retired businesswoman Sally Huffey and traveling nurse Frankie Bowe.
Huffey placed third with 8,797 votes, and Bowe received 7,897.
Other school board elections
Other school districts in Eau Claire County also had competitive races for board of education seats.
Political newcomer Lauren Otto was the top vote-getter in the race for two spots on the Altoona school board. She received 1,545 votes.
Incumbent Hillarie Roth secured another term by coming in second with 1,436 votes. Fellow incumbent Nicole Breed was unable to retain her seat with the 1,309 votes she got.
In the Fall Creek School District, two seats were up for election. Incumbent Jill Geske kept her spot with 743 votes, and Amy Kurtz joins the board after receiving 668 votes.
Incumbent AnnMarie Anderson lost her position by placing third with 573 votes. Coming in fourth was newcomer Jessica Mattson with 456 votes.
