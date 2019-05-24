Carrie Flynn was biking alongside her daughter Lauren last weekend when the training session took a horrific wrong turn.
Eau Claire police say a vehicle being operated by a drunken driver struck Carrie, 46, at about 8:20 p.m. Sunday as she pedaled along the edge of Starr Avenue, just a few yards from Lauren, who was running on the sidewalk to train for the upcoming Eau Claire Triathlon.
“It was awful. It didn’t look good,” Carrie’s husband, Shawn Flynn, said Friday, noting that Carrie ended up in the middle of the road after the collision.
Lauren and others at the scene, just north of the intersection with Piedmont Road close to North High School, initially feared Carrie wouldn’t survive the trauma, Shawn said.
But Shawn is thrilled to report that Carrie, despite a host of serious injuries, is making steady progress.
“She’s pretty broken up in terms of bones, but her internal organ injuries seem to be clear and we’re not noticing any memory issues,” Shawn said. “She is moving forward.”
Carrie’s injuries included two fractured vertebrae, two broken legs, a broken arm, multiple rib fractures and two sprained ankles.
She was heavily sedated early in the week, when she had spinal fusion and other surgeries, but was able to shed her breathing tube by midweek, allowing Carrie’s family to once again hear her voice.
“Her voice is still soft and slow, but a blessing for me to hear,” Shawn wrote Thursday on Carrie’s page on Caring Bridge, a website where families can share updates about people with health challenges.
In another sign of progress, Carrie, a dental hygienist at Regis Court Dental, was moved out of critical care Thursday and into a neuro step-down critical care unit at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, Shawn reported.
While the Flynns recognize Carrie faces a long road to recovery, they have been buoyed by every tiny step forward and an outpouring of support from friends and family. Families connected with North’s cross country team have stepped up to help replace Lauren’s destroyed bicycle, which Carrie was riding at the time of the crash.
His hope is that Carrie can move to a room overlooking Half Moon Lake and a section of city bike trail by June 2, when Lauren is still scheduled to participate in the triathlon. At least that would enable Carrie to catch a glimpse of her daughter in the event for which Carrie had been helping her train.
“Family means everything to her,” Shawn said of his wife of 21 years.
The vehicle that struck Carrie also hit six mailboxes, a car, a fence and a fire hydrant before leaving the scene, police reported.
Jack W. Swenson, 22, 2713 Thomas Drive, was charged Monday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and a misdemeanor count of causing injury by drunken driving. A $1,000 signature bond was set for Swenson, who returns to court July 3.
As conditions of bond, Swenson cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with Carrie or her family.
According to the criminal complaint:
Officers arrived to find Carrie lying on her side with blood coming from her head and face. She was conscious but in a lot of pain.
A witness said Swenson was driving southbound in the northbound lane on Starr Avenue and then crashed into Carrie, who was pedaling close to the curb, after merging into the correct lane of travel. Flynn went over the top of Swenson’s vehicle after the crash and landed on the street.
Swenson continued south on Starr Avenue without slowing down or stopping. The witness followed Swenson’s vehicle until officers were able to locate him.
An officer contacted Swenson, who had slurred speech, bloodshot eyes and smelled strongly of intoxicants. He failed field sobriety tests and a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit for driving.
Swenson said he did not remember hitting anything.
When an officer told Swenson he hit a bicyclist and several objects between the 600 and 1900 blocks of Starr Avenue, Swenson started to cry and said he never does this.
Swenson repeatedly asked for his computer so he could finish an online quiz. An officer discovered Swenson was scheduled to graduate today. His permanent address is in Madison.
For his part, Shawn said he isn’t dwelling on Swenson’s fate and has faith the justice system will deal with him, although Shawn does hope the crash serves as a reminder to people to not drink and drive — ever.
“My focus is on my family,” Shawn said.
In a Friday post on Caring Bridge, Shawn wrote, “I have confidence God will provide ways to navigate this challenge.”