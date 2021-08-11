ARCADIA — Based on advance ticket sales, organizers for the Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia are expecting a strong turnout this weekend.
“We’re on pace with what we were projecting,” said event director Cole Bawek. “This is our first year with online pre-sales. We’re seeing really good numbers. You can still buy your tickets at the gate.”
After a year of no live shows, Bawek said all the entertainers are locked in and excited to be at the festival, held in Memorial Park in downtown Arcadia. In recent years, prior to the 2020 shut down because of COVID-19, Ashley for the Arts had drawn as many as 70,000 people over the weekend. Proceeds go to more than 60 non-profit organizations, including numerous area schools, Bawek said.
“The weather is looking really great for an outdoor festival. The entertainers are very excited,” Bawek said.
In recent days, Summerfest in Milwaukee announced that patrons will need to be vaccinated to attend those shows. Bawek said they have opted not to require vaccinations.
“We’ll be following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance, when they are on the grounds,” Bawek said. “Luckily, we are a 54-acre park, and most events are outside. We have four different stages. The only inside area is a pavilion that will be used in the early part of the day.”
Vaccination clinics will be set up at the grounds; patrons can receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose or their first Pfizer (two-shot) vaccine 4-8 p.m. Thursday or 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The lineup this year is heavily flavored with country acts, with Toby Keith headlining on Friday, while Little Big Town will headline on Saturday. Joining Toby Keith on Friday will be classic rock acts Jefferson Starship and Foreigner and country singer Kip Moore. On Saturday, country singer Clare Dunn, Christian-themed alternative rockers Switchfoot and pop-rock band Barenaked Ladies will be joining Little Big Town.
Bawek said he likes the eclectic lineup of different types of music, adding that they are all family-friendly bands.
Toby Keith, Switchfoot and Dunn were all slated for the 2020 lineup that was later canceled. Bawek immediately went to work last year to get those acts on the 2021 lineup.
There are park-and-ride locations at the Arcadia aquatic center, and in fields and lots outside the city. Most of the traffic comes into Arcadia on Highway 93, and the additional park-and-ride locations should ease the challenges of traffic leaving the city.
While the big-name music acts are the selling point, Bawek reiterated that the festival allows people to show off their arts and crafts, and they also have hot air balloons launching from the site.
Ashley for the Arts, sponsored by Ashley Furniture, began in 2009. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event the first few years before it grew exponentially. In recent years, they’ve brought in acts such as Beach Boys, X Ambassadors and Rascal Flatts.
Tickets for the two-day pass (Friday and Saturday) are on sale for $30 now. The Thursday event, which doesn’t include nationally touring music acts, is free to the public. For more information on all the events and music acts and to purchase ticket, visit ashleyforthearts.com.