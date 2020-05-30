For the next five years a pretty typical slate of public projects to maintain Eau Claire’s existing infrastructure and add some new amenities is proposed.
But just beyond that are some big-ticket items to deal with an aging downtown parking ramp and fire station.
“We know just outside of this planning horizon are some really big numbers,” City Manager Dale Peters said to the City Council last week when introducing Eau Claire’s 2021-2025 capital improvement plan.
Typically the plan presented annually to the council just covers the next five years, but this time it also gives a heads-up to elected officials about some big projects as far out as 2030. The additional forewarning is intended to start discussions on those future projects and ways the city could finance them.
“We know that those things are going to need to be taken care of,” finance director Jay Winzenz said.
Those projects include building new parking downtown to meet increasing demand and to replace the city’s aging ramp on Gibson Street. The plan includes a rough estimate of $12.6 million to design and build new public parking between 2026 to 2030 in downtown.
That is pared down from $28 million in future downtown parking design and construction costs that had been mentioned a year ago when the 2020 capital plan was unveiled.
Winzenz and city engineer David Solberg said the estimated figure has been scaled back as the city has numerous other projects in its future and limits on how much borrowing could be done.
Fire station work
One of those other projects is upgrading Fire Station No. 2, which is attached to City Hall.
The city got an examination of the 79-year-old building last year, discovering how much those renovations including electrical and ventilation work would likely cost.
“The first general look at it was we were in excess of a million dollars to do the required upgrades,” Solberg said.
That is prompting the city to take a more in-depth look at it this year to determine if building anew would be better.
Should the city opt to build a new downtown fire station, a ballpark estimate for that project is $6.8 million based on the city projects plan.
Other projects envisioned for 2026 or beyond include major upkeep and expansion of Hobbs Ice Center, building a new police department shooting range and creating more amenities at Fairfax Park.
Council President Terry Weld said he appreciated the longer-term forecast included in this year’s plan, but doesn’t expect it will impact projects set for the next couple of years.
“Those have been on the books for a while now. We’ve already been planning and preparing for them,” he said.
But when city projects planned for 2024 and 2025 are discussed, he said those may get reprioritized knowing that bigger items would be coming in the years after.
Coming sooner
For 2021, the plan proposes $40.9 million in spending, which is less than what the city is spending this year on buildings, roads, utilities, vehicles and equipment. Eau Claire’s 2020 capital projects budget is $61.2 million, which includes putting $17 million toward the public library’s renovation and expansion project.
As is the case in years when the city doesn’t have a large building project planned, the largest share of the spending is in roadwork, amounting to a proposed $11.8 million in 2021.
The council met briefly on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the 2021-2025 capital improvement plan, which will also be reviewed by three city commissions next month. Based on a schedule included in the plan, the City Council is scheduled to vote on it in July and projects planned for 2021 would become part of next year’s budget.