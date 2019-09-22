Cirque Mechanics’ production of “42ft — A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels” is designed to get Pablo Center at the Confluence’s new season off to a galloping start.
The show re-creates a one-ring circus, and, as the company says on its website, “the action in ‘42ft’ is displayed with theatricality and a modern sensibility,” showcasing a mechanical metal horse and a rotating tent frame for strongmen, acrobats and aerialists.
The show’s size, breadth of appeal and its compatibility with the approximately 1,200-seat RCU Theatre fit the bill for the opener on Thursday evening.
“On a very practical level, it’s family friendly, it’s accessible, it’s cheerful and charming and breathtaking,” said Brenna St. George Jones, Pablo Center director of artistic programming. “I also personally happen to love circus and spectacle, and it’s important to me that whatever opens the season every year really shows off that room. And this is one of those that we said, ‘Oh, we’re interested.’ They said, ‘I don’t know, are you big enough?’ I’m like, yeah!’”
St. George Jones, Pablo Center executive director Jason Jon Anderson, and Stephanie LaBair, marketing and communications manager, took part in a conversation recently at Pablo Center. The discussion focused on the season in general and, specifically “42ft” and another early season highlight, Ballet Hispanico on Saturday, Oct. 5.
St. George Jones’ comment prompted a laugh from all in the room, based on how the question is a pleasure to answer.
The production also will present the idea of “turning the idea of a concert hall on its head a little bit,” St. George Jones said, “because it can look so formal and so elegant, but then we’re going to put a circus ring in the middle of it. Plus, our production department is incredibly excited for all of the trapeze rigging and lighting and things.”
Ties to the region
The region and state are well-known for their love of circuses, Anderson noted.
“The building is meant to be representative of the area,” he said. “In many ways Eau Claire is tied to a circus history.”
Anderson cited, for example, the story of a circus’s trick elephant that died and was buried here more than a century ago, and later reburied in another part of town, according to an article in the August 6, 1950, edition of the Eau Claire Leader. Also, he pointed out, Baraboo is home to the Circus World Museum.
From a current perspective, Anderson can’t remember a time when local residents could see a contemporary circus performed in a theater. “And that’s probably as close to Montreal or Vegas as we can be at the moment,” he said.
Part of Cirque Mechanics’ attraction is that it represents diversity on the arts center’s schedule.
“We’re very, very committed to the idea of access on every level, and that includes content,” St. George Jones said. “Art exists on a spectrum. Some of it is very challenging and can make you appropriately uncomfortable, but also it should make you happy. It should be escapist and joyous and colorful and a little sparkly. And I think that’s how you want the season to start is with just a ta-da! A big happy explosion.”
Part of Cirque Mechanics’ distinctive presentation is its steampunk ethos. “They combine a little bit of that tongue-in-cheek, Victorian technology with the idea of circus,” St. George Jones aid. “So for instance they don’t use live animals, but they build animals.”
The aforementioned mechanical horse brings up the idea of puppetry for Anderson.
“If we’re going expose our audience to the higher art forms, then how do we show them true puppetry?” he said, noting the Broadway production of “The Lion King” shows what’s possible with puppetry, which he called “such an incredible art form unto itself.”
Imaginative stories
St. George Jones compared “42ft” to Ballet Hispanico in one sense, calling the dance troupe “a celebration of what the human body and imagination are capable of, just cast in a slightly different light.”
Both present stories, and the ballet company’s story will reflect that all the choreographers for the RCU Theatre performance are Latina. The two shows further illustrate how one production may pique interest in another of the season’s shows.
“If you like Cirque, you’ll love the dance series,” St. George Jones said. “If you love Ballet Hispanico, you’ll love TU Dance (Nov. 22-24), you’ll love INY Asian Dance Theatre (Feb. 29). If you came to Cirque and you loved that it was family friendly, we’re doing ‘Call of the Wild’ (Feb. 8), we’re doing ‘Beep’ (April 5).
“If you came to Ballet Hispanico and you loved the music, we have an incredible classical music series that is classical music but lit up extra on fire,” she continued. St. George Jones mentioned several other examples, including the Broadway percussion experience “Stomp,” “if you just liked the fact that it was big and made a lot of noise.”
Holiday magic
Another eagerly anticipated performance is the Wednesday, Dec. 11, holiday concert by the celebrated Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with trumpeter Wynton Marsalis. The booking had the added bonus of the orchestra initiating the call to play here.
“That’s a moment when Jazz at Lincoln Center calls you and says, ‘We’ve heard incredible things about your building,’” Anderson said.
Pablo Center will feature other holiday shows as well, including a musical adaptation of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” (Dec. 1); a return of the Moscow Ballet’s “Nutcracker” (Nov. 27) that includes local young dancers on stage; and a two-night stand by local singing star Chris Kroeze (Dec. 20-21). Those types of shows can help light up a family’s seasonal celebration.
“There’s just this amazing portfolio of opportunities for people to introduce their families to theater and the performing arts,” LaBair said. “I think there’s that idea of the holiday season and associate that with performance in a way where we get to build that tradition for families in this area in a way that is really spectacular.”
Speaking of the onset of winter, St. George Jones suggested why it makes sense to present a show such as “42ft” in a warmer months.
“If you’re going to bring in a show like that with a really big truck, you want to bring it when it’s not as likely to be snowing,” she said with a smile. “We had a lot of those adventures last year — I think we’re good.”
Still, it would seem evident that even in less hospitable conditions, the show will go on.