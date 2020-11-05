EAU CLAIRE — Low-income residents would pay half-price bus fare under a proposal that will be considered at Tuesday's Eau Claire City Council meeting.
Councilman Jeremy Gragert and co-sponsor Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle submitted an amendment to the city's proposed 2021 fee schedule that would create that discounted bus fare.
"I’ve always felt there are people that ride the bus who could use an even more affordable option,” Gragert said.
The city enacted a smaller bus fare discount in July 2018 for people with income levels that qualify them for BadgerCare, reduced-price school lunches and other public assistance programs. That discount made bus fare $1.50 per ride for low-income residents compared to the regular rate of $1.75.
The new proposal would lower the low-income bus fare to 85 cents per ride, which is the same currently charged to senior citizens and disabled people. The proposed discount would also apply to monthly bus passes.
Gragert has spoken about reducing bus fares as a way to increase ridership and make transportation more affordable to city residents. He noted that the COVID-19 pandemic also has created an economic hardship for residents.
“I think right now there are a lot of people struggling from the economic impact of the pandemic,” he said. “I think this is the time to institute a more substantial income-qualifying fare for the bus system.”
The city has also seen its revenues impacted by the pandemic, including a drop in bus fare collections. Much of that is due to the city not collecting bus fare for several months to maintain distance between bus drivers and passengers to avoid the chance of spreading COVID-19. Ridership numbers have also been down since the pandemic began.
Using statistics on riders who applied for and used the low-income rate since it began in mid-2018, the city estimates the proposed discount will cut bus fare revenues by $4,100 annually.
Gragert's proposal states that falling diesel fuel costs as well as transitioning more of the fleet to hybrid buses is creating the cost savings to pay for the bigger fare discount.
The 50% discounted bus fare was the only amendment submitted by council members that would affect the proposed 2021 budget, which is set for approval next week.
The proposed budget has $133.7 million in operating costs — an increase of less than $30,000 than the city's 2020 budget. There are also nearly $41 million in public projects planned by the city next year, based on the 2021-25 capital improvement plan approved by the council in summer.
To pay for its budget, the city gets a mix of property taxes, state dollars, user fees, borrowing and other sources of funding.
The city is projecting a $42.97 million property tax levy next year, up from $42.24 million in this year’s budget.
The property tax bill on the average Eau Claire home valued at about $174,000 would increase by $8.25 next year if the proposed budget is approved, according to finance director Jay Winzenz.
A public hearing on the 2021 budget will be part of Monday night's council meeting before the council is set to approve it on Tuesday afternoon.