EAU CLAIRE — Leaders of a local group representing ethnic and racial minority populations in Eau Claire are urging the city to listen to diverse voices for how to spend $13.5 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic recovery money.
Leadership of the Black & Brown Womyn Power Coalition spoke during a public hearing Monday night on the city’s draft plan on how to use one-time funds Eau Claire is getting from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We all know Black and brown communities have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic,” said Pa Thao, executive director of the Eau Claire-based nonprofit group.
She and Pakou Thao, a lead organizer for the group, said the current proposal has not been drafted with the help of groups they say were hardest hit by COVID-19’s economic effects.
“As people most impacted and marginalized, we need to have a voice at the table,” Pakou Thao said.
She contended that the Eau Claire County government’s process for deciding how to award $20.3 million in ARPA funds has included more diverse community input than the city’s current method of budgeting the federal money coming to it.
The city did conduct surveys and public input sessions in fall, followed by work sessions to get policy opinions from council members earlier this year. Following those, City Manager Stephanie Hirsch released her proposal for the money’s use last month.
The biggest single recipient of the city’s ARPA funds would be the downtown transfer center project, which is under construction and has seen its costs rise far above its original budget.
“The big one is this $5 million for this gap in the transfer station,” Hirsch said Monday while outlining her proposal.
Putting $1 million in federal funds toward a new water well estimated to cost a total of $3 million is also in the proposal.
Other parts of Hirsch’s plan would use the money to help address homelessness, provide seed funding for new businesses and help the community’s children.
In the details of the proposal, Pa Thao noticed that to run those initiatives, some of the money would be used to fund two full-time and two part-time positions. She cautioned against “spending critical dollars to hire long-term positions that may not be sustainable after three years.”
Pa Thao and Pakou Thao asked that the city take another look at the proposal with greater consideration for the Black, indigenous and people of color residents of Eau Claire.
“The Black and brown community need real investment,” Pakou Thao said.
Monday night was the first public hearing on the proposal for the city’s ARPA funds. The City Council will hold a work session on the plan this evening, and Hirsch said more meetings could be called before making a final decision on how to budget those funds.
Former City Council President Kerry Kincaid also spoke at Monday night’s public hearing on the proposal.
For $1 million set aside in Hirsch’s proposal for pilot projects to provide affordable housing, Kincaid asked the city to consider allowing supportive housing initiatives already on the minds of community members to seek that money.
“Robust services can be hard to assemble and they are costly,” Kincaid said.
For the past year, Kincaid has led nonprofit Eau Claire PORCH, which has been discussing how to create such a project for people who have experienced barriers to finding a home.