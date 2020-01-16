One of the traits that makes birds spectacular is color. They come in every shade — green jay, blue jay, brown jay, scarlet tanager, yellow warbler, purple finch. They come coal black as crows and ravens, and every now and then, they show up with the colors drained.
Albinism is never common in birds. It’s estimated that only one in every 1,764 birds is born that way. Albinism is the congenital lack of any pigmentation or coloration. It’s a genetic mutation that blocks the production of the pigment melanin. A true albino even has uncolored irises, leaving its eyes pink. White birds like egrets aren’t albino; their snowy plumage is quite natural. However, the effect can be extremely obvious in more colorful species.
There’s no such thing as partial albino. An organism is or is not. A bird that displays a mix of normal and pigment-free plumage is called leucistic. The normal color is retained in some aspect of its plumage or anatomy — its feet, eyes, bill or plumage. Decades ago, a leucistic red-tailed hawk prowled U.S. 53 west of Chippewa Falls. It possessed traces of red tail, but its bright white body made it stand out like a snowy owl when perched in the green summer canopy.
Leucistic birds are much more common than pure albinos.
Albinism is hereditary, but albino birds don’t have the same survival rate as other birds do. Their bright white plumage makes them stand out, attracting predators. Peregrine falcons, for example, actively target white pigeons at a higher rate than other pigeons. Structurally, white feathers aren’t as durable as black feathers, which contain the pigment melanin. Albinism in birds is often accompanied with other genetic complications, so albino birds aren’t as naturally hale as non-albinos. And prospective mates may not be very fond of the pale plumage: female birds evaluate potential mates on the quality of their singing abilities and the vibrancy of their plumage. Lastly, albino genes are recessive: they are at a natural disadvantage when combined with genes for dominant coloration.
A bird that has darker coloration than normal is called melanistic. This is a regular variation in some of our area hawks, especially red-tailed and rough-legged.
Any bird that is albino is more difficult to identify than usual, as color clues help us recognize one species from another. To ID an albino bird, one must depend upon shape, habit, and structure. Leucistic birds are amazing in variety. Any body part can potentially be pigment-free. An American robin without a red breast is striking, but a leucistic red-winged blackbird with the scarlet epaulets retained is unforgettable. When it stops by your feeder, better have the camera primed.
